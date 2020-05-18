Kerala

Two test positive in Kottayam

One from Abu Dhabi and other from Maharashtra

Two more persons, who returned from Abu Dhabi and Maharashtra to Kottayam, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of patients in the district to four.

The first patient, a 29-year-old native of Athirampuzha, reached Kottayam from Abu Dhabi via Kochi on May 7 and had been serving institutional quarantine at Kothanallur.

The sample of the youth along with seven others who travelled by the same flight was sent for examination after one of their fellow passenger from Ernakulam tested positive for the disease.

While the youth tested positive, the other seven samples were negative. Based on the finding, the person was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam on Monday evening

Isolation ward

The second patient, a 23-year-old from Madukka in Mundakayam, reached Kozhikode from Maharashtra on May 13 and was picked up by his father and a relative.

He was shifted to the isolation ward of the Kottayam General Hospital from home quarantine upon developing symptoms of the virus infection.

The family members of the youth who came into close contact with the youth are in home quarantine.

A Palakkad native who travelled along with the youth by the same bus too tested positive for the disease.

Test negative

Meanwhile, the samples of nine persons who landed from Kuwait on May 9 tested negative on Monday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:07:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-test-positive-in-kottayam/article31617777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY