Two teenagers drown in Mukkai river in Palakkad

March 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Mukkai river at Mattumantha near here on Tuesday evening. The deceased were as Ajay Krishnan, 18, and Vaishnav, 19. Both hailing from Mattumantha, they were employed at a private firm in Kochi.

According to sources, the drowning had gone unnoticed until a man who was grazing cattle in the vicinity noticed their dress, footwear and mobile phones on the riverbank. He alerted the police who fished out the bodies with the help of local residents.

Although the river was not very deep, it is believed that the duo got trapped in the muddy riverbed. The bodies were later shifted to the Government District Hospital here.

CONNECT WITH US