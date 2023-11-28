ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenage girls missing from Perumbavoor traced to Kannur

November 28, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The girls had reportedly boarded a train after school hours instead of returning home on November 27 evening

The Hindu Bureau

Two teenage girls who had gone missing from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district of Kerala have been traced to Kannur.

A police team led by a sub inspector of the Perumbavoor police have gone to bring back the girls. They are expected to return by November 28 (Tuesday) evening.

The girls had reportedly boarded a train after school hours instead of returning home on November 27 (Monday) evening. While the reason for their adventure was not yet known, reports say they were earlier scolded by the family. They were traced to Kannur on Tuesday around 12.30 a.m.

The 14-year-old girls, both Class IX students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, were reported missing by their families on November 27 evening. The Perumbavoor police had since registered a case and launched a search, though they ruled out a possible kidnapping.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was reported shortly after a six-year-old girl was abducted in Kollam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US