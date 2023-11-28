HamberMenu
Two teenage girls missing from Perumbavoor traced to Kannur

The girls had reportedly boarded a train after school hours instead of returning home on November 27 evening

November 28, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two teenage girls who had gone missing from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district of Kerala have been traced to Kannur.

A police team led by a sub inspector of the Perumbavoor police have gone to bring back the girls. They are expected to return by November 28 (Tuesday) evening.

The girls had reportedly boarded a train after school hours instead of returning home on November 27 (Monday) evening. While the reason for their adventure was not yet known, reports say they were earlier scolded by the family. They were traced to Kannur on Tuesday around 12.30 a.m.

The 14-year-old girls, both Class IX students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, were reported missing by their families on November 27 evening. The Perumbavoor police had since registered a case and launched a search, though they ruled out a possible kidnapping.

The incident was reported shortly after a six-year-old girl was abducted in Kollam.

