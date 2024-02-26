GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two teachers booked over suicide of school student in Kerala’s Alappuzha district

The boy was found dead at his house on February 15. His family alleged that he took the extreme step after returning from the school ‘where he was beaten up and mentally harassed by teachers’

February 26, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against two teachers of Holy Family Visitation Public School at Kattoor in Alappuzha district of Kerala in connection with the death of a Class VII student of the institution by suicide earlier.

Prajith, 13, was found dead at his house on February 15. The boy’s family alleged that he took the extreme step after returning from the school “where he was beaten up and mentally harassed by teachers”.

The Mannancherry police said the teachers were booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The FIR has not mentioned the names of the teachers. “The investigation is progressing and we will divulge further details later,” said an official.

Earlier, a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, A.P. Manoj, before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, District Collector John V. Samuel and the police said that his son and a friend, the latter who was feeling unwell, left the classroom to drink water. “When a teacher reached the classroom and found the duo missing, an announcement was made using a microphone. Though the students immediately returned to the classroom, the teacher beat Prajith with a stick and chastised him. Later, another teacher also scolded the child. I learned about these details from other students,” said Mr. Manoj.

Last week, family members, relatives and local residents took out a protest march with the boy’s ashes to the school. They also blocked a road. The protest ended after the police promised a prompt and impartial probe into the boy’s death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA – 0471-2552056, 1056.)

