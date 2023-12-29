ADVERTISEMENT

Two Tamil Nadu natives held in Amaravila with unaccounted money

December 29, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials nabbed two Tamil Nadu natives with unaccounted cash amounting to ₹29 lakh at the inter-State border at Amaravila in Neyyattinkara on Friday.

A team led by excise circle inspector G.S. Sajith Kumar apprehended the duo from a private bus that came from Chennai during a vehicle check around 9.45 a.m.

The accused were identified as M.J. Muhammad Abdul Faize, 42, of Ayanavaram in Chennai, and Abdul Nazar, 31, of Anna Salai in Chennai. They were allegedly found to possess bags containing 5,800 notes of ₹500 without supporting documents.

The excise team took custody of the duo and handed them over to the Neyyattinkara police for further action.

