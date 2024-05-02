Two sunstroke-related deaths reported at Kozhikode MCH

May 02, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two sunstroke-related deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday.

According to sources, Panniyankara native Kaniyeri Vijesh, 41, a painting labourer, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he suffered sunstroke during his work. He passed away on Thursday morning. Mohammed Haneefa, 63, of Padinjattumuri in Malappuram too passed away on the same day. Haneefa, a construction labourer, reportedly collapsed when he was about to go home after work on Wednesday. He was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

