GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two sunstroke-related deaths reported at Kozhikode MCH

The deceased, a painting labourer and a construction labourer respectively, were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday

May 02, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two sunstroke-related deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday.

According to sources, Panniyankara native Kaniyeri Vijesh, 41, a painting labourer, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he suffered sunstroke during his work. He passed away on Thursday morning. Mohammed Haneefa, 63, of Padinjattumuri in Malappuram too passed away on the same day. Haneefa, a construction labourer, reportedly collapsed when he was about to go home after work on Wednesday. He was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.