Two summer special trains announced to Mumbai, Bengaluru from Kerala

April 08, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate two summer special trains for the convenience of passengers travelling during Vishu festival and summer holidays, said a release issued here on Monday.

Train No.06083 Kochuveli-SMVT Bengaluru Special will leave Kochuveli at 6.05 p.m. on Tuesdays – April 9, 16, 23, and 30, and May 7, 14, 21, and 28 (8 services), and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 a.m., the next day.

In the return service, Train No. 06084 SMVT Bengaluru-Kochuveli Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 p.m. on Wednesdays – April 10, 17, and 24, and May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 (8 services), and reach Kochuveli at 6.45 a.m., the next day.

Train No. 01463 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai-Kochuveli Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4 p.m. on Thursdays – April 11, 18, and 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 and June 6 (9 services), and reach Kochuveli at 8.45 p.m., the next day.

In the return service, Train No. 01464 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special will leave Kochuveli at 4.20 p.m. on Saturdays – April 13, 20, and 27, May 4, 11, 18, and 25, and June 1 and 8 (9 services) and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 9.50 p.m., the next day.

