Two sub-inspectors stabbed by assailant

July 25, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two sub-inspectors attached to the Valiyathura police station were stabbed by an assailant while they were trying to overpower the attacker in connection with a murder attempt case near Kochuveli here on Tuesday. The injured sub-inspectors, identified as Ajesh Kumar and Insamam, were shifted to a nearby hospital by the police with the help of local residents. The police have identified the assailant as Aneesh Kumar, 40, alias Janko Kumar, a known criminal.

According to the police, a team led by the two sub-inspectors had gone to Balanagar, near Kochuveli, following tip-off that Kumar was believed to be hiding in the area after attacking a hotelier nearby. Kumar, who had been in jail in connection with another criminal case and was released on bail three days ago, had attacked the hotelier named Nazeer of Kochuveli with a knife in the noon following an altercation between them at the hotel. Nazeer was seriously injured in the attack and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police team led by the sub-inspectors cordoned off the area close to Balanagar in the afternoon following information that Kumar was hiding there. Though the police team rounded up the assailant and his gang, he threw country-made crackers at them and stabbed the policemen before fleeing the scene. “The condition of the injured policemen were said to be stable,” the police said.

Amid the developments, a police team was formed to book the assailant involved in the crime. A case of attempt to murder and attack on police personnel was registered against the accused in connection with the incident.

