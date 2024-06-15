ADVERTISEMENT

Two students taken ill after suspected consumption of oleander

Published - June 15, 2024 12:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of Class 9 at Government Higher Secondary School, Kadayiruppu, near Kolencherry, were admitted to M.O.S.C. Medical College Hospital at Kolencherry on Friday evening following suspected consumption ofNerium oleander (Arali).

The two developed symptoms including vomiting and headache during class hours in the morning. They were initially admitted to the Government Community Health Centre at Kadayiruppu. The students told the doctors that they had chewed oleander flower. They were later admitted to the medical college hospital.

The condition of the students remains stable, and they are under observation in the critical care unit. Their blood samples have been taken for further investigation.

