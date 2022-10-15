Two students go missing in Karamana river

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 15, 2022 23:08 IST

Two school students went missing in the Karamana river near Vattiyurkavu on Saturday.

According to official sources, they were identified as Jibith, 14, of Nettayam, and Niranjan, 12, of Moonnamoodu. They are believed to have swept away by the strong undercurrents in the river after the duo had gone to bath at the Melekadavu ghat around 5 p.m.

A fire force team from the Chengalchoola station soon rushed to the scene and commenced the rescue operation. Despite a scuba diving team also joining the efforts, the mission remained unsuccessful. The efforts will resume at 6 a.m. on Sunday, official sources said.

The water level in the river has been on the rise owing to the heavy downpour witnessed in parts of the district during the last few days.

