Two students from capital to take part in National Children’s Science Congress

December 13, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Dried fish is a staple at many a home. Often though, there is no telling where or how the fish has been dried. A class 11 student from the State capital has come up with the idea of a solar dryer to drain the moisture from the fish and dry it, all in hygienic conditions at home.

This project by Arshitha G.S. and a research paper by Anusree S. Nair on man-animal conflict have been selected from the capital district for the National Children’s Science Congress to be held in Hyderabad next month.

Arshitha and Hridya S. of DVM NNM Higher Secondary School, Maranalloor, are behind the solar dryer project. With a solar dryer, fish can be dried at home itself, making it completely safe to eat.

The greenhouse effect is the basis of the solar dryer function. The heat energy which reaches inside the dryer through the solar collector gets trapped inside chamber. This causes the chamber to heat up and aids the drying up of moisture in the fish. The drying is speedy and can be done even when it is cloudy.

The project by the two girls, with the sub-theme of ‘Technological innovation for ecosystem and health’ under the focal theme of ‘Understanding ecosystem for health and well-being’ was guided by school higher secondary physics teacher Sasikala.

Man-animal conflicts

Anusree, a student of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Venjaramoodu, along with Shifan Sha A.S., studied the ‘Risk posed by certain wild animals in our locality.’ Human-wildlife conflict was a problem the world over, mainly caused by scarcity of resources inside forests. Attacks by wild animals resulted in crop damage and loss of property and lives. The objective of the study was to identify the animals that attack humans and their dwellings, the reasons, how they create problems for farmers, and suggest suitable remedies to reduce and prevent such attacks.

The students carried out the study in four grama panchayats using questionnaire and conducted field visits to understand the severity of the problem. They were guided by school teacher Renju R.S.

Arshitha and Anusree will be among the 16 students representing the State at the National Children’s Science Congress to be held at Science Park in Hyderabad from January 27. Their papers, in the senior category, have been selected from the 108 presented at the State-level Congress, district convener Binny Sahithy and academic convener S. Satheesh Kumar said.