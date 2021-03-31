Two students drown in Thalappuzha river

KALPETTA

31 March 2021 21:39 IST

Two students drowned in the Thalappuzha river near Mananthavady in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as Mubasil, 15, son of Mujeeb of Nallakandy, Thalappuzha, and Anand, 15, son of Sadanandan of Edamana in the district.

Police sources said the duo were Standard X students of the Government Higher Secondary School, Thalappuzha.

They reached the spot around 3 p.m. for swimming in the river along with their friends after collecting their hall tickets for the SSLC examination from the school. The bodies were recovered in a joint search led by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and villagers.