Two students drown in pond in Kerala’s Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 20:59 IST

Fire and rescue services personnel carrying out search operation for the boys who went missing in Govindamoola pond at Ambukuthy in Wayanad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

KALPETTA: Two Plus One students drowned in Govindamoola pond near Ambukuthy in Wayanad on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Aswanth, 16, son of Sreedharan at Cheeral, and Aswin, 16, son of Suresh Babu at Kuppady.

Both of them were students of Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School, Sulthan Bathery.

According to the police, the incident occurred while the two, along with another classmate, Pranav, were taking bath in the waterbody around 3.30 p.m. The three had reached the spot after visiting Edakkal caves on Ambukuthy hills, the police said.

The duo fatally got trapped in a ditch in the waterbody, while Pranav cried out for help.

The bodies were recovered after an intensive search operation by fire and rescue services personnel and villagers.

