GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two students drown in Kuttiyadi river

The incident took place around 1 p.m. when the students were bathing in the river

Published - September 29, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two Class 10 students from Kuttiyadi Government Higher Secondary School drowned in the Kuttiyadi River on Sunday. The victims were identified as Kulamullakandi Rizvan and Kulayipoyil Sinan. They met with the accident while bathing in the river.

Police sources reported that the incident occurred at Cheriyakumbalam near Paleri around 1 p.m. According to local residents, Rizwan was the first to go missing in the river. Sinan lost his life while attempting to save his friend.

The bodies of the victims were recovered with the assistance of Fire and Rescue Services units and transported to the mortuary of EMS Memorial Cooperative Hospital at Perambra. A team of local rescue volunteers was also present at the scene.

Published - September 29, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.