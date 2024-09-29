Two students drown in Kuttiyadi river

Two Class 10 students from Kuttiyadi Government Higher Secondary School drowned in the Kuttiyadi River on Sunday. The victims were identified as Kulamullakandi Rizvan and Kulayipoyil Sinan. They met with the accident while bathing in the river.

Police sources reported that the incident occurred at Cheriyakumbalam near Paleri around 1 p.m. According to local residents, Rizwan was the first to go missing in the river. Sinan lost his life while attempting to save his friend.

The bodies of the victims were recovered with the assistance of Fire and Rescue Services units and transported to the mortuary of EMS Memorial Cooperative Hospital at Perambra. A team of local rescue volunteers was also present at the scene.