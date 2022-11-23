Two stabbed to death in Kannur

November 23, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KANNUR

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] member and his relative who reportedly questioned drug mafia were allegedly stabbed to death in Thalassery on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Khalid, 52, and Poovanazhi Shameer, 40, both natives of Nettur in Thalassery.

While Khalid died at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, Poovanazhi, Shameer died at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Their friend Sarasil Shanib, 29, has been admitted to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital.

According to Shameer’s statement to the police, Jackson and Parai Babu, who reportedly belonged to a drug racket, stabbed him. The police are on the lookout for the two.

Jackson had allegedly beaten up Shameer’s son Shabeel who questioned the gang for selling drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nettur Chirakkavu. There was also a financial dispute between them regarding the sale of a vehicle.

Learning that Shabeel was admitted to the Cooperative Hospital, the gang took Khalid and Shameer outside on the pretext of reconciliation. Later, Jackson took out a knife and stabbed Khalid in the neck. Shameer also sustained serious injuries in the scuffle.

