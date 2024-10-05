Two siblings electrocuted in Thrissur

Two siblings in their 50s who had gone on a fishing trip since Friday night were found electrocuted reportedly after coming into contact with an alleged unauthorised electric fence erected to fend off wild boars at Varavoor in Pilakkad panchayat, Thrissur.

The deceased were identified as Aravindakshan, 55, and Raveendran, 52, of Erumapetty in Thrissur district. Their bodies were found alongside a dead wild boar and fish, which they had presumably caught, alongside a waterlogged paddy field at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The bodies were found following a search launched by relatives and local people after they did not return after having left for fishing on Friday night. The tragedy took place on a paddy field belonging to a distant relative of the victims.

“Setting up unauthorised electric fences to keep away wild boars has become a common practice in rural areas. The fences activated during night are switched off during mornings. In this case, the victims seem to have been unaware of the live electric fence and could have accidentally come into contact with it,” said Erumapetty police sources.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the role of the alleged unauthorised electric fence remains under scrutiny in the ongoing probe and, if need be, relevant charges will be invoked later, said the police.

In a heart-rending scene, a pet dog groomed by the deceased could be seen roaming around the field, probably looking for its masters.

A police team led by Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner inspected the scene in the morning.