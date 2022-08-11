Kerala

Two shutters of Idukki dam closed

A Correspondent IDUKKI August 11, 2022 19:27 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:27 IST

With the water level in the Idukki reservoir dipping, shutters 1 and 5 of the Cheruthoni dam were closed while shutters 2, 3, and 4 were lowered to 45 cm by evening on Thursday. The water released to the Cheruthoni river declined to 100 cumecs at 4 p.m. The water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,386.90 ft and the new rule curve level is 2,386.81 ft. All the shutters will be closed when the water reaches below the new rule curve level.

Meanwhile, the seven spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were closed and only six shutters remained open by 90 cm at 3 p.m. An official of the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department said that the volume of water released to the Periyar will be further reduced by night.

