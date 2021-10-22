Two shutters of Idukki dam closed

Following decline in inflow and rainfall

Two shutters of the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir were closed on Friday following a decline in the inflow of water and rainfall.

The third shutter, however, was raised from 35 cm to 40 cm releasing 40 cumecs of water per second.

Orange alert level

The water level fell to the orange alert level on Friday after the Central Water Commission (CWC) revised the rule curve level for the dam on Thursday morning. As per the data available at 6 p.m., the water level was 2,398.20 ft. The red alert level is 2,398.31 ft. There was a

storage of 94.37 %.

The three shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were raised to 35 cm on October 19 after the water crossed the red alert level and 100 cumecs

of water per second was released.

The high-power rule committee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) decided to close shutter number 2 and 4 after analysing the

weather forecast and inflow into the reservoir. The upper rule curve is 2,399.31 ft. The water level on the same day last year was 2,394 ft

(89.66%) .

Power generation

The power generation at the Moolamattom power house remained at a high of 14.81 mu.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam slowly rose to reach 135.5 ft at 6 p.m. on Friday. The maximum storage level is 142

ft. While Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,050 cfs (cubic feet per second), there was an inflow of 2,342 cfs.