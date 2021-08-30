KeralaThrissur: 30 August 2021 12:17 IST
Two rubber tapping workers killed by wild elephants
Two rubber tapping workers were trampled to death by wild elephants in Palappilly, near Chimmini dam, on Monday.
The incident happened at Kundayi and Elikkode near Palappilly. The deceased were identified as Sinuddin (50) and Peethambaran (56).
Incidents of wild elephants straying into human inhabitations have been frequent in the area.
