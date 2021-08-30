Kerala

Two rubber tapping workers killed by wild elephants

Special Correspondent Thrissur: 30 August 2021 12:17 IST
Updated: 30 August 2021 12:17 IST

Two rubber tapping workers were trampled to death by wild elephants in Palappilly, near Chimmini dam, on Monday.

The incident happened at Kundayi and Elikkode near Palappilly. The deceased were identified as Sinuddin (50) and Peethambaran (56).

Advertising
Advertising

Incidents of wild elephants straying into human inhabitations have been frequent in the area.

Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...