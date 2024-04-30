ADVERTISEMENT

Two resorts issued stop memo for discharging sewage in Muthirapuzha river

April 30, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the overflowing sewage from the resorts at Vellathooval in Idukki.

The Vellathooval panchayat issued a stop memo to two resorts after finding that the firms were discharging untreated sewage directly into the Muthirapuzha River near Munnar in Idukki.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Devikulam Sub Collector V.M. Jayakrishnan, the stop memos were issued against ‘Fog’ and ‘Wibe’ resorts at Eeetycity under Vellathooval panchayat. It was found that the firms had no proper waste treatment plants and untreated sewage was let out directly into the river.

According to officials, both firms required a 2.75 lakh litre sewage treatment plant (STP) “ The firms claimed that they have one lakh litre worth of common sewage treatment plant (STP).

However, the field inspection revealed that the firms have only a 25,000 litre plant. The plant cannot treat human waste. The human waste, including sewage, was let out into Muthirapuzha River. Muthirapuzha river is the primary water source of many firms, including schools, said an official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The licence of the firms has not yet been renewed. The sanitation certificate of both firms was also cancelled, said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US