Two residents of Sri Chitra Home in Kerala capital tie the knot

February 28, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Two residents of Sri Chitra Home for the Destitute and Infirm tied the knot on Tuesday. Malu got married to Kiran Chandran and Sharika to Nandakumar.

Malu had reached Sri Chitra Home when she was only four years old. Hailing from a financially backward family, Malu had lost her father. Besides her mother, she has two younger siblings. She studied till Plus Two but when she dropped out, she started working at the press at the home. Her groom Kiran Chandran is a contract employee in the Kerala Public Relations department.

Sharika reached the home six years ago. Her parents are not alive, but she has two elder sisters. She too dropped out after reaching Plus Two and works in a tailoring unit at the home. Sharika’s groom Nandakumar works as a mechanic in a workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the brides were presented with 10 sovereigns of gold each. Financial support and that in kind by a number of good samaritans made the wedding possible. Home superintendent Bindu said the ceremony went off beautifully.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA; Subcollector Aswathy Srinivas; Assistant Collector Riya Singh; Corporation welfare standing committee chairperson S. Salim; district child welfare committee chairperson Shaniba Beegum, district women and child development officer Thasneem P.S.; and district child protection officer Chitraleksha S., and ward councillor Rajendran Nair were among those present.