Two relief camps opened in Thiruvananthapuram district

The heavy rainfall that has been lashing the district has displaced six families and caused crop loss worth ₹11 crore, according to the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six families have been shifted to two relief camps opened at Government UP School at Kulathoor and St. Joseph’s School, Kottukal, in Neyyattinkara taluk.

Six houses were reported as damaged in the district.

Crop loss due to the intensified rainfall during the April 30-May 21 period has been pegged at ₹ 11.33 crore. Banana crop has sustained the heaviest damage in the rains. Among the blocks, Aryancode has reported the highest losses (₹ 5.7 crore). As many as 1,789 farmers have so far reported losses, covering a total area of 605.94 hectares.

Thiruvananthapuram district is on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall till Saturday, as per Wednesday evening weather update by the India Meteorological Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.