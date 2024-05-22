ADVERTISEMENT

Two relief camps opened in Thiruvananthapuram district

Published - May 22, 2024 07:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Crop loss worth ₹11 crore recorded in district

The Hindu Bureau

The heavy rainfall that has been lashing the district has displaced six families and caused crop loss worth ₹11 crore, according to the district administration.

The six families have been shifted to two relief camps opened at Government UP School at Kulathoor and St. Joseph’s School, Kottukal, in Neyyattinkara taluk.

Six houses were reported as damaged in the district.

Crop loss due to the intensified rainfall during the April 30-May 21 period has been pegged at ₹ 11.33 crore. Banana crop has sustained the heaviest damage in the rains. Among the blocks, Aryancode has reported the highest losses (₹ 5.7 crore). As many as 1,789 farmers have so far reported losses, covering a total area of 605.94 hectares.

Thiruvananthapuram district is on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall till Saturday, as per Wednesday evening weather update by the India Meteorological Department.

