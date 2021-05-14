Two relief camps opened in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

36 persons shifted to camps, sea erosion severe in many taluks

Heavy rain and sea erosion wreaked havoc in the coastal and low-lying areas of Alappuzha district on Friday. The district administration has opened two relief camps, one each in Kadakkarappally village (Cherthala taluk) and Thamarakulam village (Mavelikara taluk). A total of 36 persons were shifted to the camps as of Friday evening. According to officials, at least eight houses were damaged in different parts of the district.

Sea erosion was severe in Ottamassery, Andhakaranazhi, Neerkunnam, Viyani, Purakkad, Thrikkunnappuzha, Arattuppuzha and Kattoor in Cherthala and Ambalappuzha taluks. Several families from these places have shifted to their relatives’ homes after water entered their houses.

Bunds breached

Outer bunds of three paddy polders in Kuttanad and one in Mavelikara breached following torrential downpour. Several houses were inundated after outer bunds of Mangalam Kayal, Sankaramangalam, Illimuri Thekkethollayiram polders in Kuttanad breached. Paddy harvest was already completed in these fields. However, paddy farmers of Aaram block polder suffered huge losses as the outer bund burst destroyed the harvest-ready crop there.

Officials said they were closely monitoring water levels in rivers in Kuttanad. The Irrigation Department has initiated measures to cut open the Thottappally pozhi mouth to ensure smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad into the sea. It also opened shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund.

Scores of trees and power poles were uprooted in different parts of the district in strong winds that accompanied torrential rains. A 23-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the district on Friday. The team will be deployed to areas affected by coastal erosion in Cherthala taluk.

District Collector A. Alexander visited Ottamassery, Andhakaranazhi, Purakkad, Viyani, and Thottappally and reviewed the situation.