Two released from nCoV isolation ward

In a major relief to the health authorities, two persons who had been admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital here with suspected symptoms of novel coronavirus infection (nCoV) tested negative for nCoV.

They were discharged on Thursday and directed to remain under home quarantine till the observation period ends. One more person continues to be at the isolation ward though his sample tested negative in the first round examination.

With eight more persons, who recently returned from nCoV-affected countries, being put under home isolation, the total number of persons under observation in the district has increased to 100.

Tourism sector

In view of the virus triggering panic in the tourism sector, the authorities here on Thursday conducted an awareness campaign at Kumarakom to allay the concerns of those employed in the sector. P.S. Rakesh, a representative of World Health Organisation, led the class.

Stakeholders of the tourism industry have been instructed to record the travel details of the visitors at hotels, resorts, and home stays. The arrival of visitors from nCoV-affected countries such as China, Japan, Germany, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore should be reported to the district Corona control room. Visitors from China should be directed to stay in rooms and should not be allowed to visit swimming pools, spa, gymnasium or restaurant. Their dresses should be washed separately and they should be given separate cups and plates.