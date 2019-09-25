Two railway employees run over by train

In a ghastly incident, two railway employees of the Bridges wing were run over by the 16382 Kanyakumari-CSMT Jayanthi Janatha Express on Wednesday at the railway bridge across the Tamraparni river, near Kuzhithurai station, under the Thiruvananthapuram railway division.

The deceased have been identified as Madhusudhanan Nair, a welder and native of Chandanathopu, Kollam, and Jagmohan Meena, a technician and native of Chandersa in Dausa district, Rajasthan.

Single-lane track

The incident took place around 11.45 a.m. when the train was on its way from Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram Central en route to Mumbai, railway sources said.

The duo were trapped in the single-lane railway track when the express train was approaching and attempts to move away did not succeed.

They were taking measurements of the railway bridge numbered 161, railway sources said. The body of one of the deceased was on the track and that of the other was found beneath the bridge.

Mr. Nair, 61, who was re-employed by Railways after retirement and Mr. Meena, 36, were attached to the Bridges wing. Negligence on the part of the railway employees had resulted in the gruesome incident as per initial inference, a top railway official said.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital, Kuzhithurai, after completing the formalities and a post-mortem examination was held. The body of Mr. Nair was taken to Kollam in the evening and the body of Mr. Meena will be taken to Rajasthan from the Railway Hospital in the capital on Thursday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagercoil, has registered a case for unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC.

An internal inquiry will be held into the accident, sources said. Financial assistance as per norms will be disbursed to the family of deceased.