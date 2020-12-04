Two quizzed in Kerala gold smuggling case

KOCHI

04 December 2020 22:57 IST

Gunman Jayaghose and driver Siddique were interrogated at the Kochi office of the agency.

The Customs on Friday interrogated the gunman and driver of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the diplomatic channel gold smuggling and foreign currency smuggling cases.

Gunman Jayaghose and driver Siddique were interrogated at the Kochi office of the agency. It was following the information gathered after questioning the other accused in the case that the duo were interrogated. The officials suspect that huge amount of foreign currency was smuggled out of the country with the help of those employed in the consulate. It had obtained a non-bailable warrant against Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, an Egyptian national for smuggling U.S. dollars worth around ₹1.30 crore.

