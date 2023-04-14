Two professionals inducted into KSRTC director board

April 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Mahua Acharya, former Managing Director of Convergence Energy Services Limited, an energy transition company under the Central government, has been appointed as a member of the director board of Kerala State Road transport Corporation.

Additional Transport Commissioner Pramoj Sanker, who is now Joint Managing Director, KSRTC, has also been nominated to the board of directors, in a move aimed at injecting professionalism into the ailing transport entity.

A press note issued by the KSRTC here on Friday said Transport Minister Antony Raju had nominated Ms. Acharya to the post based on the recommendations of the Sushil Khanna report to bring talented professionals into the administrative set up of KSRTC.

A postgraduate in Environmental Management from Yale University, Ms. Acharya, during her tenure at the CESL, had associated with the KSRTC in the procurement of electric buses under the National Bus Programme on lease. Kerala had received 450 e-buses under the programme on competitive lease rate. The press note said her experience in financial management, new initiatives and mega tendering would be helpful for the KSRTC.

Mr. Sanker, an MTech graduate from IIT, Madras, is an IOFS (Indian Ordnance Factories Service) officer of the 2009 batch.