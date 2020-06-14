Two positive in Idukki

IDUKKI

14 June 2020 23:15 IST

One came from T.N., other from Mumbai

Two positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Idukki on Sunday.

One was a 16-year-old girl who came to Kumily from Tamil Nadu on June 4. She was admitted to the Idukki Medical College, Painavu.

The other person who tested positive was a 21-year-old woman who reached Arakkulam from Mumbai on June 5.

She was admitted to the district hospital at Thodupuzha.