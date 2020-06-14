Two positive in Idukki

Two positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Idukki on Sunday.
One was a 16-year-old girl who came to Kumily from Tamil Nadu on June 4. She was admitted to the Idukki Medical College, Painavu.
The other person who tested positive was a 21-year-old woman who reached Arakkulam from Mumbai on June 5.
She was admitted to the district hospital at Thodupuzha.
