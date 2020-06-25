Two positive cases in Wayanad

Two more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Thursday.

According to Health Department sources, one patient had returned from abroad, while the other came from Chennai.

A 23-year-old youth from Chulliyode near Ambalavayal, who returned from Chennai on June 16 and a 23-year-old man from Padinharethara who returned from Abu Dhabi on June 18 were confirmed to have contracted the disease. They were shifted to the district hospital at Mananthavady.

As many as 81 positive cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 48 have been cured, sources said.