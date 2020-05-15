Two persons test positive in district

After a month’s lull, two persons tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in the district on Friday.

The district has so far logged seven cases of the disease. The fresh cases were reported after a gap of 37 days. According to the district administration, one of the patients, a youth hailing from Purakkad, had reached the district from Navi Mumbai by road on May 11. The second patient, a pregnant woman from Thrikkunnapuzha, came from Dammam in Saudi Arabia on May 13. Both of them have been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, for treatment.

“They were serving the mandatory self-quarantine period at their homes when they tested positive. Both were asymptomatic. The person from Navi Mumbai commenced his journey in a car and reached Alappuzha three days later. Those who accompanied him have been put under observation. The woman used an ambulance to reach her home from Cochin airport. Her fellow passengers have been notified and put under surveillance,” said an official.

Meanwhile, one person was hospitalised with symptoms of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of people under observation at MCH to eight. Officials said a total of 2,421 people were under observation including 2,413 in quarantine in the district. As many as 219 expatriates reached the district since the Vande Bharat Mission and Operation Samudra Setu started last week to repatriate Indians from foreign countries. A total of 2,102 people had so far reached the district from other States.

Of the total seven COVID-19 cases in the district, five have been completely cured of the disease.