Two persons killed in separate accidents in capital

Twenty-year-old Younus, who hailed from Vettoor, was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car in Mangalapuram.

The incident occurred at the Chembakamangalam junction at around 5 a.m. when Younus, an ambulance driver, was headed for work. Despite being rushed to a hospital nearby, his life could not be saved.

In another case, a woman who rode pillion with her husband was killed after the motorcycle they were travelling in was knocked down by a tipper lorry near Nedumangad.

The deceased was identified as Jeena, 48, of Nedumangad. She was travelling with her husband Shajahan when the incident occurred near Valikkode around 8.30 a.m. The tipper lorry that came from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle. Jeena, who fell down after the collision, was run over by the lorry.

The incident sparked protests with a group of Congress workers laying siege on the road, demanding steps to prevent rampant accidents in the area.