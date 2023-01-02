Two persons held for woman’s murder

January 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Police arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old woman at Kodumbu, near here. Padmavathy Attingal was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her house on Saturday night.

Basheer Nellikkunnu, 40, from Chittur and Satyabhama Kollamkulambu, 33, from Thathamangalam, were arrested in connection with the murder. Both of them were among a group of labourers engaged in the renovation of Padmavathy’s house.

Padmavathy was living alone in her house after her husband’s death. She was found to have been strangled.

The police said Basheer and Satyabhama murdered Padmavathy when she resisted their attempt to rob her gold necklace. Basheer had sold the stolen necklace in Thrissur. The police recovered the necklace from the jeweller.

The police said that Basheer and Satyabhama had planned the theft a few days ago.