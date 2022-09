ADVERTISEMENT

The Kattakada police have arrested two Popular Front of India (PFI) activists for allegedly vandalising a KSRTC bus during the Statewide hartal on September 23.

The police identified the accused as Haja, 26, of Killi and Ashiq, 26, of Kuttichal. They intercepted a Poovar-bound bus soon after it had left the Kattakada depot and hurled stones to smash its windshield. The KSRTC incurred a loss of ₹38,000 in the incident.