Two persons fatally hit by Forest department jeep

July 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

A Forest department jeep fatally hit two persons at Chalakudy on Wednesday after the driver lost control of the vehicle after its tyre burst.

The deceased were Kunjamma Thankachan, 69, a lottery vendor, and a 70-year-old unidentified man.

The accident happened near St. Mary’s Forane Church, Chalakudy. The jeep of the Forest Department office, Paravattani, which was coming from Ernakulam, met with the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle when its tyre burst while it was entering the service road from the National Highway.

The deceased were standing on the side of the road. Though they were rushed to the hospital their lives could not be saved.