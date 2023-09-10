Two persons detained under KAAPA

September 10, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons in Ernakulam Rural police limits were imprisoned on Sunday under the provisions of KAAPA.

Shiju, 42, of Airapuram who was wanted in connection with multiple theft cases had been earlier detained for six months under the Act. He continued to commit the crime, following which he was detained under KAAPA yet again.

Another person Amalnath, 21, of Aanikkad, Muvattupuzha, who had been charged with attempted murder, assault, and intimidation too has been imprisoned under KAAPA, the 87th person in the police district to be detained under the Act.

Job fraud

The Njarakkal Police arrested Aneesh, 38, of Kalvathy, Fort Kochi, on charge of cheating a person from Edavanakkad after assuring him a job as contingent supervisor in the Kochi Corporation.

For this, he impersonated as the PA to the Deputy Mayor and took ₹60,000. He went into hiding after the case was registered. He was detained from Palakkad.