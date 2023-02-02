Two people including pregnant woman charred to death after their car caught fire in Kannur; four escape alive

February 02, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - KANNUR

In a tragic incident two people, including a pregnant woman, were burned to death when the car in which they were travelling suddenly caught fire in Kannur on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Prajith (32) and his wife Reesha (26), both natives of Karam in Kuttiattoor.

Victims

Reesha was pregnant and was being rushed to the hospital after she developed labour pain. However, the tragic incident took place near the district hospital in Kannur city around 10:30 in the morning. Both the deceased were sitting in the front of the vehicle, while four of their relatives including a child were in the back when the accident took place. However, timely intervention by Prajith helped all four in the back seat to escape unharmed.

How it happened

The two in the front seats could not escape as the car door was reportedly jammed. The wife was in the front seat along with her husband who was driving. They were informed that the car was on fire by people who arrived in another vehicle.

However, the fire suddenly engulfed the vehicle. The people in the back were saved as the back door was opened by Prajith. But the front door could not be opened. By then, the fire had spread further. The survivors were taken to the hospital.

Locals saw the fire coming from the right side of the car and informed the Fire station, which was hardly a few meters away from the place where the incident took place. However, the car was completely burnt and the two bodies were taken out after the fire brigade extinguished the fire.