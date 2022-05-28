Two pedestrians killed after car hits them

Two migrant workers were killed when a car hit them near the Changadakkadavu bridge at Mananthavady on Friday night. The police identified the deceased as Durga Prasad, 37, and Tulsi Ram, 30, both hailing from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Prasad and Ram, who were walking with a friend along the road.

Though Prasad was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady, he succumbed to his injuries. Ram fell into the Mananthavady river due to the impact of the collision and the body was recovered by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Amal of Vettikkal near Mananthavady, the driver of the car.