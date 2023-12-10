HamberMenu
Two Palakkad cops suspended for scuffle in office

December 10, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Special Branch police personnel were suspended after they scuffled with each other in the district police office here on Sunday afternoon.

The police said Dhanesh and Dinesh entered into a fight after an argument broke out over some personal matters.

District Police Chief R. Anand said that both of them were immediately placed under suspension for intemperate behaviour and an investigation was initiated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report.

The incident took place shortly before mid-day as the two cops attacked and inflicted injuries on each other. Other policemen at the office separated them and took them to the District Hospital here.

After administering first aid, both were taken to South Police Station for questioning. Mr. Anand denied the reports that the policemen had been engaged in stabbing.

“There was no stabbing. It was a false report. They were involved in a scuffle following an argument over a personal issue,” said Mr. Anand.

