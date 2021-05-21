Two oxygen generator plants for Wayanad

KALPETTA

21 May 2021 22:37 IST

The government has sanctioned ₹2.8 core to set up two oxygen generator plants, which operate on PSA (pressure swing absorption) technology, in Wayanad district.

At Mananthavady

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation would install one of the plants with a capacity of 1,500 lbs at Mananthavady district hospital and the other with a capacity of 1,000 lbs at the general hospital here.

35 plants

The corporation would set up 35 such plants across the State at a cost of ₹38.55 crore.

