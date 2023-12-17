ADVERTISEMENT

Two overseas recruitment firms in Kochi shut down

December 17, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two firms in the city were shut down and a man was arrested in a two-day-long drive against illegal overseas recruitment firms conducted jointly by the Kalamassery police and Protector of Emigrants.

Bhuvaneshwari Infotech and Manpower Consultancy at Edappally and Innovative International Revolution at Pallimukku were closed down on charge of operating without licence. The arrested is Pradeep Kumar, 42, of Kasaragod. He was the proprietor of Bhuvaneshwari Infotech and Manpower Consultancy. Seal, letter pad, and agreement with job applicants were also seized from the firm, which mostly recruited people to destinations such as Poland, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Canada.

According to the police, both the firms had cheated several job aspirants. The arrested was produced in court and remanded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US