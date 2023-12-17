GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two overseas recruitment firms in Kochi shut down

December 17, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two firms in the city were shut down and a man was arrested in a two-day-long drive against illegal overseas recruitment firms conducted jointly by the Kalamassery police and Protector of Emigrants.

Bhuvaneshwari Infotech and Manpower Consultancy at Edappally and Innovative International Revolution at Pallimukku were closed down on charge of operating without licence. The arrested is Pradeep Kumar, 42, of Kasaragod. He was the proprietor of Bhuvaneshwari Infotech and Manpower Consultancy. Seal, letter pad, and agreement with job applicants were also seized from the firm, which mostly recruited people to destinations such as Poland, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Canada.

According to the police, both the firms had cheated several job aspirants. The arrested was produced in court and remanded.

