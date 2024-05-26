Two of family drown in the Chalakudy river near North Paravur  

Two members of a family, including a teenaged girl, who went for bathing in the Chalakudy river, drowned at Manjali, near North Paravur, on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Jwala Lakshmi, 13, daughter of Vinu Chemmanattu, Kodakara, and Megha, 27, daughter of Rahul Kuttikkattuparambil, Puthenvelikkara.

Megha’s sister Neha, who was rescued by the local people, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. She has been admitted to the medical Intensive Care Unit and is out of danger, according to police sources.

Hour-long search

Fire and Rescue Services personnel with the support of scuba divers recovered the bodies after an hour-long search.

The accident happened around 11.30 a.m. when five of the family reached the river to bathe and to collect mussels. They entered the river near Kozhithuruthu Bund, Puthenvelikkara. There was strong currents in the stretch of the river.

Three of them, who moved deep into the water to collect mussels, got caught in the water current. Local people, who heard the call for help by the two other girls, rushed to the spot and took three of them out of the river. However, they couldn’t save Megha and Jwala Lakshmi.

The family members had been visiting their relatives in Elanthikkara for some ceremonies in connection with the death of a relative.