Two of a family die after consuming poison; two others remain critical

July 14, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two members of a family died and two others are battling for life in a hospital after consuming poison in a suspected suicide case in Peringamala, near here, late Friday.

Police suspect that the family was driven to the extreme step due to financial liabilities. The deceased were identified as Sivarajan, 56, and his daughter Abhirami, 22. Sivarajan’s wife Bindu and son Arjun are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

According to the Vizhinjam police, the incident occurred at Pullamukku after the family suspectedly consumed food laced with poison for dinner. The alleged suicide bid came to light during the wee hours of Saturday when Arjun contacted the police and informed them of having consumed poison.

While Sivarajan and Abhirami were soon confirmed dead, Bindu and Arjun were initially admitted in a private hospital in Neyyattinkara before being shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital after their condition worsened.

The family’s neighbours told the police that the family has been facing financial difficulties and has been struggling to repay their mounting loan dues.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 2552056).

