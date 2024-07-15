Two nursing students booked for assaulting junior in alleged act of ragging in Kochi

The Cheranalloor police have registered a case against two students of Amrita College of Nursing under the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences on charge of assaulting a junior student in what is considered to be an alleged act of ragging.

The accused are Sujith Kumar, 21, a fourth year nursing student, and Govind Nair, 21, a third year student. The victim, a 19-year-old second year B.Sc nursing student, originally lodged a complaint with the Mavelikkara police since he hails from Chennithala in Mavelikkara. He was admitted to the Mavelikkara General Hospital for a day for injuries on his back and legs.

The case was forwarded to the Cheranalloor police on July 15. The victim’s family has applied for transfer certificate since their son remained traumatised by the experience. He was alleged to have been subjected to a similar experience last year. “We did not proceed with the complaint at that time as the parents of the accused had apologised for their wards’ actions,” said a relative of the accused. According to the first information report (FIR), the accused in the latest incident were friends of those who had allegedly assaulted the victim last year and had targeted him vengefully.

The anti-ragging committee of the college chaired by Principal K.T. Moly held an emergency meeting and submitted a report to the Cheranalloor police on July 15. Following this, the Cheranalloor police registered the FIR.

“Since the incident took place outside the campus, it is for the police to investigate the matter. We will take disciplinary action against the accused based on the investigation,” said Ms. Moly.

According to the FIR, the victim and two of his friends were assaulted by the accused in the latter’s rented house along Maithri Road at Ponekkara in Kochi on July 12 between 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. They allegedly beat up the victim and kicked him around, besides threatening to kill him if he reported the matter.

The police visited the campus with the victim and took his statement. They have registered a case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting), 3(5) (a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

