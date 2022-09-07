Two northern districts on orange alert on Thiruvonam day

ADVERTISEMENT

With the southwest monsoon active over Kerala, the northern and central districts of the State are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday, Thiruvonam day, indicate weather forecasts.

Kasaragod and Kannur are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very rainfall (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm in 24 hours) on Thursday, while Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall. Yellow alert has been issued for several of the northern districts and some central Kerala districts till Sunday.

The latest forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) say the current intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over Kerala and Lakshadweep till Sunday before weakening.

On Wednesday, the leaden skies threatened to put a dampener on the 'Uthradapaachil,' the shopping spree on the eve of Thiruvonam. However, by Wednesday afternoon, the IMD had downgraded the red alert issued for three northern districts.

Rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in the State till Sunday due to a combination of weather factors, according to the IMD.

A cyclonic circulation persists over eastcentral and adjoining southeast parts of the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the westcentral part of the bay on Thursday. A cyclonic circulation also lies over interior Karnataka. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal to north Kerala.

Fishermen have been advised not to set out to sea till Friday as squally weather with strong winds are likely along and off the Kerala coast.