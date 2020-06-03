Kerala

Two NoRKs positive

Kuwait returnees admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital

Two more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who returned from Kuwait tested positive in the district. A 27-year-old woman from Koodal returned on May 24 and a 27-year-old youth from Kumbazha came back on May 27.

They have have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

A total of 29 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district while four others have been admitted to hospitals outside the district. With this total number of COVID-19 patients in the district went up to 55.

The number of people under observation at various hospitals in the district went up to 68 on Wednesday. Of this, 26 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, eight at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, four

at the General Hospital in Adoor, 10 persons at the Firstline Treatment Centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni and 20 at various private hospitals in the district.

As per the medical bulletin, the nasal and throat swabs of 145 persons tested negative on Wednesday. The Health Department is awaiting clinical examination results of 392 throat swab samples.

According to the bulletin, 4,240 persons have been quarantined in different parts of the district as on Wednesday. Of them, 3,311 came from various other States and 853 from abroad while 76 others are contacts of patients.

