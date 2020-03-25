Two new COVID-19 cases in Palakkad

Two more persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Palakkad district on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients to three. The new cases belonged to Kottopadam and Karakkurissi. The first case was at Ottapalam.

Both the new cases had come from Dubai and were in observation at their respective homes. The person from Kottopadam reached Karipur Airport at 10 p.m. on March 21. His sample was collected from Government Taluk Hospital at Mannarkkad on March 23. The person from Karakurissi reached Karipur Airport on March 13. As many as 5,420 persons are under observation in the district. While 13 of them are at Government Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, 20 are at District Hopsital, Palakkad, and three at Government Taluk Hospital, Mannarkkad. All others are in home quarantine.

Health officials said that there was nothing to worry about those under observation in hospital isolation wards. As many as 139 samples sent to National Virology Institute, Pune, had returned negative.

District Collector D. Balamurali exhorted the people not to venture out for reasons not so pressing. He said those under observation should never travel. They will be arrested and case slapped against them if they violated the order.

Quarantined

Meanwhile, 131 passengers who reached Palakkad Junction Railway Station on the Vivek Express from Dibrugar on Tuesday night were taken in buses and shifted to Government Victoria College here first, and to Kerala Medical College at Cherpulassery on Wednesday evening. They will have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Among the passengers were nine women and a transgender.

Army men, Central government employees and people from other States comprised the group that got off at Palakkad Junction at 11.50 p.m. on Tuesday. They had returned to Kerala from different States on Vivek Express from Dibrugarh, the longest running passenger train in the country.

District Collector D. Balamurali said here on Wednesday that they would be sent home for quarantine only after four days’ observation.

A.K. Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, said in a statement that many in the group had not obeyed the district authorities and asked them to cooperate.

He warned that if they did not cooperate, Palakkad too would have to witness outbreaks as in Pathanamthitta and Kasargod. “The government can provide facilities only. We will not be able to control the situation if people do not cooperate,” he said.